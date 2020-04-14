Antioch Council recognizes REACH Project’s 50th anniversary

By Allen Payton

During their meeting on Tuesday night, April 14, 2020, the Antioch City Council approved a resolution recognizing the 50th anniversary of the REACH Project, which helps youth experiencing drug and alcohol abuse.

“It’s really amazing. Thank you so much for the proclamation,” said Shirley Marchetti, the founder of the REACH Program. “It’s amazing to be talking to the council tonight. Fifty years ago, I stood there with Chief Carlson and mayor that night, sharing our concerns about youth and drugs. We did what the council told us. Thank you for still being there and supporting us. The proclamation simply shows how blessed I am…someone took the chance on me and the mission we were on.”

“I need to thank my family, all of them have worked with me,” she continued. “Now, my son Mickey works with me and is the Executive Director allowing me to retire.”

She also thanked “Betty Inzerillo, who is still connected to REACH.”

“This type of thing just wasn’t done, where cities, law enforcement, schools and citizens took on the responsibility to work together,” Marchetti stated. “So, I’m thankful for all the workers…and those who are there, now risking their lives. I would be there, too but my son, Mickey and Chief Brooks has me locked down.”

“I want to thank the mother of Joy Motts. I don’t know what we would have done without here. I thank Mary Rocha. I thank you all for me being this blessed,” she added.

“It was an honor be part of the inception of REACH,” said Mayor Pro Tem Motts. “I’m proud my mom was able to be part of it.”

“Congratulations, Shirley,” added Mayor Sean Wright.

On April 1st the following message was posted on the Antioch Police Department’s Facebook page:

“In some happy news, the REACH Project is celebrating 50 years of service to the youth and families in our community. Here is a message from REACH Director, Mickie Marchetti, about this milestone:

‘April 1, 1970 – April 1, 2020

In 1968 a small group of Antioch parents, led by Shirley Marchetti, created REACH Project in response to the damages of alcohol and other drug abuse experienced among youth in the community.

The mission began through an Antioch City Council report issued by Police Chief E. A. Carlson illustrating the needs for community-based prevention, intervention and treatment.

With initial funding acquired in 1970 and in conjunction with Antioch Police Department, Antioch Unified School District and Contra Costa Health Services Department, REACH Project established a “Linking Model” of innovative community-based programs.

REACH Project has delivered educational, counseling and treatment services for Antioch youths, adults and their families including first of its kind programs such as the Youth Intervention Program as a family-based alternative to the Juvenile Justice System, REACH Within School for severely high-risk teen girls and Grandparents raising grandchildren.

On April 1, 2020, REACH Project and Shirley Marchetti celebrate 50 years of community work joining local law enforcement, education, health services, businesses and parent groups into a shared responsibility model of long-standing and community relevant family-based services.

Thank you, REACH, for your years of service to this community and congratulations!’”

Following is the Proclamation approved by the city council:

IN HONOR OF

REACH Project 50 Year Anniversary

WHEREAS, in 1968 a small group of Antioch parents, led by Shirley Marchetti,

created REACH Project in response to the damages of alcohol and other

drug abuse experienced among youth in the community;

WHEREAS, the mission began through an Antioch City Council report issued by

Police Chief E. A. Carlson illustrating the needs for community-based

prevention, intervention and treatment;

WHEREAS, with initial funding acquired in 1970 and in conjunction with the

Antioch Police Department, Antioch Unified School District and Contra

Costa Health Services Department, REACH Project established a

“Linking Model” of innovative community-based programs;

WHEREAS, REACH Project has delivered educational, counseling and treatment

services for Antioch youths, adults and their families including first of its kind

programs such as the Youth Intervention Program as a family-based

alternative to the Juvenile Justice System, REACH Within School

for severely high-risk teen girls and Grandparents Raising

Grandchildren; and

WHEREAS, April 1, 2020, REACH Project and Shirley Marchetti celebrated 50

years of community work, joining local law enforcement, education, health

services, businesses and parent groups into a shared responsibility model

of long-standing and community-relevant family-based services.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, SEAN WRIGHT, Mayor of the City of Antioch,

do hereby salute REACH Project for its long-standing dedication, support and

positive influence on the City of Antioch.



Share this:



REACH Project Antioch office rehabreviews.com





Antioch_Logo_Black

