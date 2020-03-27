WIC Services in Contra Costa County available by phone

Benefits Auto-Issued for the Month of March

On Thursday evening, Governor Gavin Newsom announced a statewide shelter-in-place order for all Californians, except certain essential employees and residents acquiring necessities, such as food, prescriptions, and health care.

WIC provides healthy foods and support services to families. If your income has been affected by recent events, and you are pregnant, recently had a baby, or have an infant or child under the age of five, you may be qualified to receive WIC services. Applying is easy and quick. You will receive your food benefits within a few days. You can apply online at cchealth.org/wic or call 1 (800) 414-4WIC.

WIC food benefits are considered an essential service. We will strive to continue to serve our community during this time under the governor’s and local Health Officer’s order. Currently, we are providing all WIC services over the phone, including new enrollments. To protect you and our WIC staff, all in-person appointments are suspended at this time. Please stay at home. The new WIC Card and WIC app make it easy for you to access your benefits electronically.

Community members should call their local WIC offices to enroll or certify, obtain future food benefits, reschedule, get breastfeeding help, or to get questions answered.

Concord & Crossroad WIC: (925) 646-5370

Brentwood WIC: (925) 513-6880

Pittsburg WIC: (925) 431-2460

San Pablo WIC: (510) 942-4000

Please note that California WIC started monthly auto issuance of benefits and extended some certifications for those who were eligible. This means if you have a WIC card, you may already have your benefits pre-loaded. You can check your California WIC app for benefits.

If you have any additional questions, please contact your local WIC program at 1 (800) 414-4WIC. For further Covid-19-related information, please visit the county website at: cchealth.org or CDPH website.

WIC and Contra Costa Health Services are committed to providing the individuals and communities we serve with high quality, comprehensive, community-directed care that is accessible to all and culturally and linguistically appropriate.

Please note that WIC is safe to use and does not affect immigration status for anyone who is currently in the U.S. WIC is not considered a part of public charge. We are here to help!



Share this:



CaWIC_logo

