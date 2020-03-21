Tri Delta Transit: effective immediately a change in boarding procedures

By Maria Arce, Manager of Customer Service and Marketing, Tri Delta Transit

ANTIOCH, CA, March 20, 2020 – In response to growing concerns surrounding COVID-19, effective immediately, Eastern Contra Costa County Transit Authority (Tri Delta Transit) customers will be boarding fixed route buses through the rear door unless they require the wheelchair ramp. This will ensure social distancing. Additionally, all fares on all Tri Delta Transit buses will be free.

Industry response to the COVID-19 crisis changes hour-to-hour. Tri Delta Transit staff is working hard to make sure those traveling to essential services and jobs get the transportation they require while keeping our employees safe and healthy.

“As a transit agency, it is important that we take precautions so we may continue to provide transportation services. Protecting the health and safety of our passengers and staff is our top priority.” said Chief Executive Officer Jeanne Krieg.

For updates on Tri Delta Transit service changes and response to COVID-19 visit TriDeltaTransit.com and register for text and email alerts.



