Suspect in shooting murder of Deer Valley High student turns himself on Tuesday

By Sergeant James Stenger #3604, Antioch Police Violent Crimes Unit (Investigations Bureau)

St. Patrick’s Day turned out to be a lucky day for the family of Jonathan Parker and Antioch Police. On March 17, 2020, the 15-year-old suspect, Daiveon Allison of Pittsburg wanted in the shooting death of the Deer Valley High student on Jan. 31, turned himself in with an attorney to Antioch Police Detectives and Deputies from the U.S. Marshals Service. The arranged surrender took place at the Oakland Police Department. The suspect was transported and booked into the Contra Costa County Juvenile Hall in Martinez.

Allison was identified by police to the public on Friday, March 13 over a month after the case was presented to the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office on but on February 7, 2020. Allison was charged in juvenile court with murder and having a firearm on school grounds. (See related article)

The shooting occurred in the Deer Valley High School parking lot following a basketball game against cross-town Antioch High School.

The Antioch Police Department would like to thank the public and U.S. Marshals Service for their assistance with this case.

According to one of Parker’s family members a wanted poster was created and a $10,000 reward was going to be offered for information that led to Daiveon’s whereabouts and arrest, using the funds from a GoFundMe effort. However that didn’t turn out to be necessary.

No further information will be released regarding this case.

Allen Payton contributed to this report.



