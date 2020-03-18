Small Business Administration offers help for Antioch businesses

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has declared a disaster area as a result of economic impacts from the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The disaster declaration makes SBA assistance available in many California counties, including Contra Costa. The SBA is offering low-interest federal disaster loans for working capital to California small businesses suffering substantial economic injury as a result of the Coronavirus. Eligibility for Economic Injury Disaster Loans is based on the financial impact of the Coronavirus.

The SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan program provides small businesses with working capital loans of up to $2 million that can provide vital economic support to small businesses to help overcome the temporary loss of revenue they are experiencing.

Applicants may apply online at: https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela

Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance. Individuals who are deaf or hard-of-hearing may call (800) 877-8339. Completed applications should be mailed to U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155. The deadline to apply for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan is Dec. 16, 2020.

For more information about available SBA resources and services, please visit: SBA.gov/coronavirus

From the Antioch Chamber of Commerce:

Has your business been impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak?

With the County-wide response to the COVID-19 outbreak the County Emergency Operations Center and Health Services Department Operations Center have activated to respond to the Operation Area’s needs as this situation evolves.

Cal OES has requested assistance from us to begin to assess the impact on the private sector business community. Please read the below information. Cal OES in cooperation with the Small Business Administrations is starting the process of developing resources to assist our community address and mitigate the financial impact this health emergency is causing to businesses.

We are looking for businesses to submit an Economic Injury Disaster Loan Declaration.

By submitting, there is no guarantee that financial assistance will happen, but this starts the process for your business to qualify.

Applications can be submitted to: rkova@so.cccounty.us



Share this:



SBA-Logo

