Shooting on Highway 4 in Antioch Wednesday afternoon, no injuries

By CHP – Contra Costa

Today, Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at approximately 3:18pm, CHP was advised of a possible freeway shooting that occurred on HWY-4 westbound at L Street in Antioch. Upon CHP and emergency personnel arrival, the victim vehicle, a grey Volkswagen sedan, appeared to have bullet holes in it. The solo male victim from the Volkswagen was not injured and remained on scene. The suspect vehicle fled the area. Traffic backed up to Hillcrest Avenue as HWY-4 westbound was temporarily shut down and for the investigation and all traffic is being diverted off HWY-4 at L Street.

All lanes were reopened as of 5 pm.

This incident is still under investigation and we do not have any further details or information to release. If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Contra Costa CHP in Martinez at 925-646-4980.



Hwy 4 shooting backup 3-18-20





CHP Press Release

