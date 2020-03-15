«
Rocketship charter schools offer free meals to those in need beginning Monday

The following announcement was issued by Marie Issa Gill, Rocketship Public Schools’ Bay Are Regional Director on Sunday afternoon, March 15, 2020:

COVID 19 UPDATE: Rocketship schools will be offering free healthy meals at our schools starting tomorrow at 8am on a first-come, first-serve basis. Food service is open for students, family members or community members who are hungry. We want to thank our food sponsor Revolution Foods for their support in this endeavor.

Rocketship Delta Prep is located at 1700 Cavallo Road in Antioch. For more information visit https://www.rocketshipschools.org/.

