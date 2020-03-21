Washington, D.C. – Last Friday, Congressman Mark DeSaulnier (D-CA11) was admitted to the hospital to treat complications of pneumonia from a traumatic rib fracture that occurred after falling during a run. He was in serious, but stable condition, and the hospital later advised he was COVID-19 negative. (See related article).

“Unfortunately, Congressman DeSaulnier’s condition has deteriorated and he is in critical condition,” said Betsy Arnold Marr, DeSaulnier’s Chief of Staff. “The doctors are doing everything they can to care for the Congressman. Mark’s family and staff appreciate your thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time.”

He is an avid runner and has completed twenty-one marathons, according to his biography. DeSaulnier has represented California’s 11th congressional district, which includes parts of Antioch and most of Contra Costa County, since he was first elected to Congress in 2014.

“The office operations remain unchanged and staff will continue to serve our constituents. We are grateful for your thoughts and well wishes during this time,” Arnold Marr stated previously.



Rep. Mark DeSaulnier from FB page

