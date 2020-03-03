Reckless driving leads to arrest of four juveniles with guns in Antioch Sunday morning

By Antioch Police Department

Sunday morning, March 1, 2020, Antioch Police dispatch received a complaint regarding a vehicle driving recklessly in the area of McFarlan Ranch Drive and Leitrim Way. When officers arrived in the area, they located a similar vehicle, parked, with four subjects associated with it. Further investigation of the incident led to the vehicle being searched and three loaded firearms being found inside. All four subjects with the vehicle were juveniles, were all arrested, and were all sent to Juvenile Hall.

While we are very happy to have three more guns off the street, we are also very appreciative of the call itself. What began as a call that was not necessarily an “emergency,” it is another example of the active members of our community making us aware of issues that affected them that we may not have otherwise been aware of. Please never think your call is not worthy, or that you’re “bothering” us. Every call is important to the person affected, and some turn into successful cases that make us all safer!



confiscated guns

