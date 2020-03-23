Raley’s store in Antioch closed Monday due to false claim employee tested positive for coronavirus

But, turned out to be false. Will reopen Tuesday at 6:00 a.m. following cleaning and sanitizing of entire store

By Chelsea Minor, Corporate Director, Consumer & Public Affairs, Raley’s

UPDATE: After an abundance of caution, Raley’s followed protocol and conducted an investigation into the alleged case. We can now confirm that there is no known team member that has tested positive for COVID-19. In order to protect the privacy of our team members, we cannot share details at this time.

The store is being sanitized and will reopen tomorrow, March 24th at 6:00 am. We apologize for the inconvenience.

Raley’s is committed to supporting all team members during this crisis. The team members who were scheduled to work today, March 23 will not work, but be paid for their full scheduled shift.

We continue to work closely one-on-one with team members where unique circumstances exist or arise. We have plans and measures in place to mitigate potential exposure and to ensure as safe of an environment as possible.

We closed the store out of an abundance of caution. In our commitment to be transparent during the COVID-19 pandemic, we have sent an email to all customers (and social media post), who have shopped at Raley’s in Antioch for the last 30 days. No food product has been impacted or compromised.

ORIGINAL POST: On March 22, 2020, a team member from Raley’s in Antioch informed us that hey tested positive for COVID-19. This individual last reported to work on March 22, 2020 – based on this exposure, we closed the store.

The health and safety of our customers is our top priority.

We have closed for professional sanitizing by a third-party company. We believe the chance of exposure to our customers and team members is small.

Raley’s is committed to supporting all team members during this crisis.

The team member who tested positive is home and will not return to the store until authorized by a medical professional.

The team member who were in close contact to this person are also home and will receive paid leave.

The team members who were scheduled to work today, March 23 will not work, but be paid for their full scheduled shift.

In addition, we are also working closely one-on-one with team members where unique circumstances exist or arise. We have plans and measures in place to mitigate potential exposure and to ensure as safe of an environment as possible.

The store will reopen Tuesday at 6:00 a.m. following cleaning and sanitizing of entire store.

Allen Payton contributed to this report.



Raley’s Antioch store & logo

