Power outage in Antioch affects 6,749 PG&E customers Monday night

PG&E outage maps of Antioch on Monday, March 16, 2020. From PGE.com.

By Allen Payton

A power outage in Antioch Monday night affected 6,779 customers beginning at 7:45 p.m.

According to a PG&E spokesman, just after 9:00 p.m. they were able to restore service to 3,000 customers. Then at 10:35 p.m. they were able to reduce the customer count to 772

According to PG&E spokesperson Tamar Sarkissian, Friday morning, they fully restored all of their customers as of 12:36 AM and the cause was equipment failure.

“It was a splice that failed,” she said.

the attachments to this post:


Antioch power outage maps 03-16-20


