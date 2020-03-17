Power outage in Antioch affects 6,749 PG&E customers Monday night

By Allen Payton

A power outage in Antioch Monday night affected 6,779 customers beginning at 7:45 p.m.

According to a PG&E spokesman, just after 9:00 p.m. they were able to restore service to 3,000 customers. Then at 10:35 p.m. they were able to reduce the customer count to 772

According to PG&E spokesperson Tamar Sarkissian, Friday morning, they fully restored all of their customers as of 12:36 AM and the cause was equipment failure.

“It was a splice that failed,” she said.



Antioch power outage maps 03-16-20

