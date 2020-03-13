By Sergeant James Stenger #3604, Antioch Police Violent Crimes Unit (Investigations Bureau)

On Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 following a basketball game at Deer Valley High School against Antioch High School, 16-year-old Jonathan Parker, a DVHS student, was shot in the school’s parking lot. 15-year-old Pittsburg Resident, Daiveon Allison was identified as the shooter in this incident. On February 7, 2020 this case was presented to the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office. Allison was charged in juvenile court with murder and having a firearm on school grounds. A warrant was issued for Allison’s arrest. (See related article)

It is believed Allison fled the area after this murder and is currently being sought by the Antioch Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service. Allison should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached by the public. If anyone knows Allison’s whereabouts, or if he is seen please call 911 immediately. It is believed Allison may be receiving assistance in avoiding apprehension. Anyone associated with harboring Allison may be arrested for being an accessory to murder after the fact. This information is being released per Welfare and Institution Code 827.6.

On February 1, 2020, 16-Year-Old Jonathan Parker succumbed to his injuries and died at John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek.

Original News Release

On January 31, 2020 at about 8:44 PM, Antioch Police Department patrol officers were dispatched to the north parking lot of Deer Valley High School for shots being fired in the parking lot. A16-year-old male was located in the parking lot suffering from three gunshot wounds. The male was transported by ground to a local hospital and is currently in critical condition. It was determined the victim is a current student at Deer Valley High School.

At the time of the shooting there was a basketball game between Deer Valley and Antioch High Schools just letting out from the Deer Valley High School gym. A large group of juveniles started fighting in the parking lot when the shots were fired.

The Antioch Police Department Investigations Bureau responded and took over this investigation. This investigation is in its infancy and a suspect has not been identified.

No further information will be released regarding this case at this time. Any further updates will come from the Antioch Police Department Investigations Bureau.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Smith at (925) 779-6876, or the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



Share this:



Daiveon Allison APD

