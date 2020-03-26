Oakley man killed in car collision with Antioch teen Wednesday night

By Sergeant Rick Martin #3343, Antioch Police Traffic Division

On March 25,2020, at 9:45 pm, Antioch Police Officers responded to the intersection of Contra Loma Boulevard and the eastbound Highway 4 offramp on a report of a vehicle collision. Upon arrival officers located two vehicles involved in a collision. A 52-year-old male from Oakley was pronounced deceased at the scene. His two passengers were treated and released at the scene. The other driver, 18-year-old male from Antioch, was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It was determined the male driver from Oakley had exited the eastbound Highway 4 offramp at Contra Loma Blvd., failed to stop at the red signal light and broadsided the male driver from Antioch who was travelling southbound on Contra Loma Blvd.

Names of the drivers are being withheld at this time until proper notifications are made to the next of kin.

No further information will be released at this time. This preliminary information is made available by the Traffic Division.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non- emergency line at (925) 778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



