Washington, DC – “We’ve been amazed and moved by the outpouring of support, prayers, and love from everyone who cares so deeply about our dad. We can’t thank you all enough. It’s a testament to him that even at this difficult moment, so many people have taken the time and effort to reach out on his behalf,” said Tristan and Tucker DeSaulnier, the Congressman’s sons.

“At this point, our dad remains in critical condition in the ICU. The doctors are hopeful that he remains stable, but he has much improvement to go. He has devoted his time, energy, and his life to the citizens of California, and we hope that you will all continue to lend him your support while giving him the quiet he needs as he continues fighting the good fight.”



