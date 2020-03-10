In response to COVID-19, the coronavirus Antioch Superintendent cancels all after school activities of 50 or more people

By Allen Payton

Following a 1:00 p.m. meeting with the high school principals in the district, Antioch Unified School District Supervisor Stephanie Anello issued the following update on canceling or postponing school activities, Tuesday, March 10, 2020:

Good afternoon,

A short time ago, Contra Costa Health Services issued “Interim Guidance for Social Distancing” in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. It includes the following:

• Cancel or postpone large gatherings such as concerts, sporting events, celebrations, conventions, religious services and community events where 50 or more people are within arm’s length of each other.

• Cancel or postpone events for or attended by older adults or others who are at a higher risk for severe illness.

In accordance with these guidelines and until further notice, all events outside of the school day that may be attended by 50 or more people have been cancelled. Additionally, all schools will consider postponing or cancelling events in which less than 50 ppl are expected in attendance if the event is not essential. Please contact your child’s school should you have any questions.

We will continue to update you as new information becomes available.

Thank you for your continued support.

Sincerely,

Stephanie Anello