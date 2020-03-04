By Antioch Police Department

Late last night, an alert resident contacted our Dispatch Center to report suspicious individuals in a blue BMW going through mailboxes in the Mira Vista Hills Neighborhood (Robles Drive at Silverado Drive). Officers not content in seeing our residents be victimized saturated the area and found a matching vehicle stopped in front of a mailbox on Candlestick Drive. As the officer was checking the license plate, the driver (who apparently had a guilty conscious) sped-off and led us on a chase to Pittsburg. Luckily there was hardly anyone out, and this guy wasn’t the best driver, because his mad dash was halted as his tires bounced off a curb on the Loveridge off-ramp (nice work curb!).

Instead of calling it quits, both the driver and passenger tried to see if officers were keeping up on their exercise routine and led us on a sprinting activity for a few hundred yards. Fortunately, our officers had not been skipping the gym that week and were able to take both the driver and passenger into custody without any further malfeasance. Inside the car, officers found stolen mail (including tax refunds!), from numerous victims throughout Contra Costa County, including our own Antioch.

The driver, a 32-year-old Hercules resident, was sent back to jail for a variety of charges, including violating his probation from leading officers on two previous high-speed chases. The passenger, a 34-year-old Hercules resident, joined the driver in jail for similar charges including violating her probation for identity theft.

We love when our residents see something suspicious and call us to investigate. Mail theft is a huge problem throughout our region and leads to other crimes like identity theft, fraud, and forgery. Installing a locking mailbox is a good preventative measure, but we also wanted to inform our fine residents of a FREE service offered by the Postal Service called “Informed Delivery.” Each day, the Post Office will email previews of the letters and packages scheduled to arrive at your house. Interested residents can follow this link to sign up for this service:

https://informeddelivery.usps.com/…/pages/intro/start.action

As always, if you see something – say something! If you witness a crime in-progress, give our Dispatch Center a call on 9-1-1 or at (925) 778-2441 if you don’t think it’s an emergency. We love catching the bad guys and gals but can’t always do it without your help!



