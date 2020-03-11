Grand opening for new East County Cancer Support Center in Antioch postponed due to coronavirus concerns

Was scheduled for Friday, March 13

By Alexandra Rubin, Director of Communications, Cancer Support Community San Francisco Bay Area

After careful thought and deliberation, we are postponing the Grand Opening Celebration at our new East County Cancer Support Center in Antioch, which was scheduled for this Friday, March 13. We will instead hold the event later in the year, when there is more clarity about public health and the Coronavirus (COVID-19). The center is located at 3505 Lone Tree Way, Suite 3 in Antioch.

We have much to celebrate in Antioch. In just our first two months, over 50 members have made over 1,000 visits to our beautiful new community center. However, as public health officials are currently advising to cancel or postpone nonessential public events, we feel it is best to exercise an abundance of caution right now.

We believe our mission is essential for our members. Please know that we are continuing to offer all scheduled programs and services for our members at our Antioch and Walnut Creek centers. And we will continue to maintain the healthiest and safest possible environment at both locations, while closely following recommendations by Contra Costa Health Services, the California Department of Public Health, and the Centers for Disease Control.

CSC began providing support groups, workshops, meals, social activities, and yoga classes at the new center on Tuesdays and Thursdays in January. By the end of March, CSC will add many other programs, workshops, and social connections. In addition, Charlotte Maxwell Clinic plans to provide free integrated medical services, as CSC’s first nonprofit partner to bring additional services to the center.

“Cancer doesn’t just affect us physically,” said Cancer Support Community CEO James Bouquin. “It affects us psychologically, financially, and socially, increasing stress and feelings of isolation. That’s why we don’t just provide the best therapist-led counseling, educational workshops, and exercise classes; we create a community where patients, survivors, caregivers, and family members are all welcome and encouraged to participate. And best of all, we do all this entirely free of charge.”

The National Cancer Institute has estimated that 38.4 percent of Americans will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetimes. East Contra Costa County suffers from disproportionately high rates of cancer morbidity and mortality, while simultaneously lacking some of the critical care and services available in more affluent areas. And, as science turns more cancers from fatal diseases into chronic conditions, living with cancer is something nearly every American will have to learn to do, whether as a patient or survivor, or as a caregiver or loved one of someone with cancer.

The new center’s program manager, Zenaida Burgos, is a long time East County resident and is eager to make people feel welcome. “People feel happy here. If they have a good experience, they’ll come back,” she said. “We are a community here where anyone affected by cancer can belong.”

Research shows that cancer patients who use programs like those provided by CSC live longer, are better able to manage their stress and anxiety, feel more in control of their treatment, and express a higher quality of life. In addition to the programs that have been offered for 30 years in its Walnut Creek center, in East County CSC will be offering emergency financial assistance grants to low income cancer patients, assistance with transportation to the center, and a light lunch for participants on days the center is open.

About Cancer Support Community San Francisco Bay Area

Celebrating 30 years in the East Bay, Cancer Support Community provides comprehensive, integrative care—including counseling, support groups, nutrition training, exercise classes, and patient education programs—for people with cancer, their caregivers, and their families. Our evidence-based services enable cancer patients to partner with their medical teams to manage their treatment and recovery most effectively, increase their chances for survival, reduce their chances of recurrence, and provide for the highest possible quality of life. We never turn anyone away, and all of our services are always provided free of charge. With services provided at our Walnut Creek center, in local medical centers throughout the Bay Area, and now in Antioch, we

serve more than 2,200 people annually.

For more information about our ongoing programs at Cancer Support Community Antioch and Walnut Creek, please visit our website at www.cancersupport.net/calendar or call us at (925) 933-0107.



