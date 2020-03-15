«

Governor Newsom wants bars, nightclubs, wineries to close and those 65 & older or vulnerable to COVID-19 to stay home

During a news conference and on his Twitter feed, Sunday afternoon California Governor Newsom issued the following: NEW: Those that are 65 and older or vulnerable to #COVID-19 must practice home isolation. Bars, night clubs, wineries, and breweries should close in CA. Restaurants — focus on takeout for those isolating. Maximize social distancing.”

Although not yet an order, “Newsom clarified that…he expects his requests on restrictions to be upheld,” according to a KTVU FOX2 news report of the press conference.

In addition, Newsom tweeted, “We’re working in real time to secure hotels, motels, and trailers to house our homeless safely and protect our communities and the spread of #COVIDー19” and We must protect our most vulnerable to #COVIDー19 and ensure essential parts of our society can keep functioning like:
– our healthcare system
– grocery stores
– pharmacies
– social service providers
And that people who can continue to work safely & remain productive can do so.”

