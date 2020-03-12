Golden Hills Community Church cancels all activities at both campuses through March 31 due to coronavirus concerns

Golden Hills Community Church leaders have decided to cancel all activities at both their main campus in Brentwood, as well as their campus in Antioch through the end of March due to concerns over the coronavirus (COVID-19). They sent out an email to members on Tuesday and then again, today, with greater restrictions. Following is today’s email:

March 12, 2020

Hello Church,

Tuesday evening, we sent out an all-church email regarding the developing situation with the Coronavirus and our church’s response. At that time the suggestions from state and local authorities were taken into account and we were planning accordingly. As you no doubt have heard, those suggested restrictions on public gathering have changed. Today the State of California has asked that there be no assemblies over 250 in number and has suggested that smaller gatherings only be held if appropriate precautions can be put in place.

In light of this request, we as a church will be making the following changes for the remainder of the month of March. Given the rapidly changing nature of this concern, we are certain that further updates will be necessary, and we will keep the church informed through email, website, and social media.

Worship services will be available online only for the next three weeks. You can go to the goldenhills.org website at the same time you would normally attend church. All other gatherings at the church facility will be canceled for the remainder of March as well. This includes but is not limited to meetings of Kid’s Ministry, Student Ministries, Men’s and Women’s Bible Studies, choir, etc. Small groups are asked to individually decide if they will gather or postpone. Those meeting should use normal precautions. As always, we encourage each individual to use wisdom in deciding what they will be involved in. Knowing personal and extended family risk is important and is encouraged.

Below is a recap of the letter from Pastor Phil and the Elders. It is worth a second look.

Pastor Phil Hill, Executive Pastor On behalf of Pastor Phil Ward & the Church Leadership

“Hello Church,

As you well know, the Coronavirus (COVID-19) is a developing situation. It continues to be a concern in the minds of many. We have been monitoring the progress of the virus and will continue to do so in the days ahead. The uncertainty of this outbreak has caused anxiety about our workplaces, schools, and dayto-day activities. Please join us in praying for those who are affected by this illness, and for all those affected by the fear this virus is causing. Yet we remain confident of God’s steadfast presence and careful attention to all that is happening.

We want to care for our congregation in all respects, including the physical well-being of our community. But we also want to be shaped by what we know to be true about God’s concern for our daily needs and how our lives are ultimately in His hands. We can trust that God, who cares even for sparrows, also cares about us—but more so (Mt. 10:29-30)! So Jesus reassures us that “even the hairs of [our] heads are all numbered. Fear not, therefore; you are of more value than many sparrows.” God is sovereign; He is in control. Let us not succumb to fear, but let us entrust ourselves to our faithful Creator.

Here are the recommendations from the CCHS for how best to reduce your risk of becoming infected:

Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

Cover coughs and sneezes with a disposable tissue or the crook of an elbow

Stay home from school or work when you are sick

Avoid touching your face, eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands

Use a barrier, such as a paper towel or tissue, to touch commonly touched surfaces, such as bathroom door handles and elevator buttons

Bump elbows or bow instead of shaking hands

Regularly clean frequently touched surfaces

Get vaccinated against the flu if you haven’t already

Many people are much concerned about this virus. God may grant us the opportunity to talk with neighbors, family, and friends about our thoughts concerning this outbreak. Our prayer is that we will make use of every opportunity to speak about the unbreakable hope of the gospel, for we are receiving a kingdom that cannot be shaken. Our hope is in God, who upholds the universe by the word of His power. Let us live wisely, love boldly, and pray confidently—for God’s glory and our joy!

Pastor Phil & the Elders