Friday Update: 151 cases, 2 deaths from COVID-19 in Contra Costa County
Coronavirus. CDC image.
As of Friday, March 27, 2020 at 5:08 p.m. Contra Costa Health Services is reporting a total of 151 cases of COVID-19 and two deaths from the virus in the county. The totals are updated daily and are based on preliminary reporting. Numbers may change based on additional findings.
