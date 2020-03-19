Essential Businesses: Antioch grocery stores with senior hours

By Kwame Reed, Economic Development Director, City of Antioch

As of March 18, 20200

Following is a list of grocery stores in Antioch, their hours of operations, and if they are offering Senior shopping hours:

Smart & Final Extra – 2638 Somersville Road – (925) 978-0551

Hours: 8 am – 8 pm, regular hours Senior Hours? YES; 8 am – 9 am daily

Target – 5769 Lone Tree Way – (925) 752-0002

Hours: 8 am-9 pm, closing early Senior Hours? YES; 8 am – 9 am daily

Dollar General – 20 W. 10th Street – (925) 304-1012

Hours: 8 am-8 pm, regular hours Senior Hours? YES; 8 am – 9 am daily

Safeway – 3365 Deer Valley Road – (925) 706-4150

Hours: 6 am-10 pm, regular hours Senior Hours? YES; Tues. and Thurs. 6-9 am

FoodMaxx – 4500 Lone tree Way – (925) 756-0150

Hours: 6 am -Midnight, regular hours Senior Hours? TBD

Walmart – 4893 Lone Tree Way – (925) 755-0900

Hours: 6 am-11 pm, regular hours Senior Hours? YES; Tuesdays 6 am – 7 pm



