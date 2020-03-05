«
Erratic driver leads Antioch police to gun used in San Leandro burglary, arrest

Gun found in car of erratic driver Tuesday night, March 3, 2020. Photos by APD.

By Antioch Police Department

On Tuesday night, March 3, 2020 (while you were hopefully sleeping), an Antioch Police officer with a keen eye for everything illegal under the sun (or moon in this case) spotted a car driving erratically on A Street near Rossi Avenue in Antioch. You see, this vehicle couldn’t quite maintain its lane, and almost struck a curb. This eagle-eyed officer flipped on the red and blues to have a little chat with the driver. During the whole license and registration spiel, our copper noticed the driver couldn’t keep his hands away from something under a red blanket by his feet. What was it you might ask?

We’re glad you asked, because it was a loaded handgun that was traced back to a burglary from San Leandro. Our officer, who is no stranger to excellent customer service, provided said driver with a new set of shiny bracelets, a free trip to the finest county lockup this side of the Mississippi, and a future date with Lady Justice!

There is no such thing as a routine traffic stop. What seems like a simple fix-it or speeding ticket can lead to a gun arrest or even more! Hopefully our beloved citizenry can sleep a little better at night knowing we employ a group of Grade-A insomniacs to keep watch of our town at all hours.

