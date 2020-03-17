East Bay Regional parks and trails remain open, all programs cancelled through April 12

Out of an abundance of caution and in continued response to the COVID-19 virus, the East Bay Regional Park District is canceling all programs and closing all Visitor Centers, rental facilities, campgrounds and swim facilities through April 12,2020.

Currently, all regional parks and trails (except those listed below) remain open to the public. We understand that nature is a great place to get exercise and rejuvenate the mind, body and soul – especially in time of crisis. A walk on a trail, around your neighborhood or private backyard will allow you to breathe fresh air and help to reduce stress and anxiety

Public and employee safety is a priority to us! Out of an abundance of caution in continued response to the COVID-19 virus planning, East Bay Regional Park District is implementing facility closures to protect the public and our employees to reduce the potential for exposure to COVID-19.

Effective at 5pm Sunday, March 15, Park District facilities that WILL BE CLOSED UNTIL APRIL 12, 2020 are:

All Visitor Centers

Ardenwood Historic Farm (Fremont), Big Break Visitor Center (Oakley), Black Diamond Mines Visitor Center (Antioch), Coyote Hills Visitor Center (Fremont), Crown Beach Crab Cove Visitor Center (Alameda), Garin Barn (Hayward), Sunol Visitor Center (Sunol), Tilden Botanic Garden, Environmental Education Center AND Little Farm (Berkeley).

All Internal Rental Facilities

Brazilian Room at Tilden Park (Berkeley), Shoreline Room at Martin Luther King, Jr. Shoreline (Oakland), Fern Cottage at Kennedy Grove (El Sobrante), Beach House at Lake Temescal (Oakland).

All programs, paid or free

This includes all school programs, recreational programs and naturalist-directed programs.

All campgrounds

Anthony Chabot and Del Valle

All swim facilities at

Contra Loma, Cull Canyon, Don Castro, Shadow Cliffs, Lake Anza at Tilden, Lake Temescal, Pool at Robert’s Regional Park, Quarry Lakes

As a reminder, currently, all regional parks and trails (except those listed above) remain open to the public. If you do visit, please be prepared by bringing your own water and hand sanitizer.

We understand that nature is a great place to get exercise and rejuvenate your mind, body and soul – especially in time of crisis. A walk on a trail, around your neighborhood or private backyard will allow you to breathe fresh air and help to reduce stress and anxiety.

For more information visit www.ebparks.org/news/releases.htm.



Share this: