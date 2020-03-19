DA seeks help identifying person in human trafficking investigation
By Scott Alonso, Public Information Officer, Contra Costa County District Attorney
The Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office Bureau of Investigation, Human Trafficking Unit, is seeking the identity of the pictured subject related to an ongoing Human Trafficking investigation. Anyone with information regarding the identity of this subject is requested to contact Sr. Inspector Kevin Coelho at (925) 957-8629.
the attachments to this post:
CCDA human trafficking subject