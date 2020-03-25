COVID-19: County Tax Collector cancels late-payment charges if you miss April 10 property tax deadline

By Susan Shiu, Director, Office of Communications and Media, Contra Costa County

The Contra Costa County Tax Collector’s Office understands and shares the public’s concern about the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on our residents and businesses, and we are committed to helping in any way we can. While we have no legal authority to extend the April 10 property tax delinquent deadline, we can cancel late-payment charges.

Existing law R&T 4985.2 authorizes us to cancel penalties and interest on a delinquent payment due to circumstances, such as the pandemic that impacts a taxpayer’s ability to make timely payment. Note the penalty cancellation process will require documentation.

Nevertheless, those able to pay should do so online, over the phone, through bill pay at one’s own bank, or by mail. We will honor the U.S. Postal Services’ cancellation postmark as the receiving day for mail-in payments. The Office cannot accept walk-in payments.

For receipt of payment, a copy of your tax bill with the installment’s payment date is available online in View Bill under Account Lookup. We can mail you a copy as well.

For additional information, please refer to our Frequently Asked Questions , visit our website at www.cctax.us, or email our office at taxinfo@tax.cccounty.us.

For the latest updates on the impacts of the COVID-19 on property tax deadlines, please refer to the Statement from Russell V. Watts, Treasurer-Tax Collector.



