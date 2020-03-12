County Library cancels all programs through March 31 due to COVID-19 concerns

All 26 Contra Costa County libraries will remain open for regularly scheduled hours

By Brooke Converse, Library Public Information Officer

Beginning tomorrow, March 13, the Contra Costa County Library will cancel all library programs and events, including community use of meeting rooms in County-owned facilities, through March 31. Additionally, we will be working with our partners to determine plans for city-operated community rooms. This comes in response to the recommendation by the County health department strongly urging the cancellation of any gathering that may include 50 or more people and in an abundance of caution for the cross-section of populations who visit the libraries.

All 26 community libraries will remain open for regularly scheduled hours.

“Our first priority is the safety of our patrons and staff,” said County Librarian Melinda Cervantes. “Canceling programs will allow the library to focus on core services which include keeping our facilities open, lending materials and making computers and the internet available.”

All programs including storytime, author events, Lego clubs, knitting circles, book clubs and all others will be canceled for the remainder of the month. The situation will be re-evaluated on a regular basis.

For the latest information about COVID-19 in Contra Costa County and tips on staying healthy, visit contracostahealth.org .

The Library offers a number of services online including access to eBooks and eAudiobooks with Overdrive/Libby, streaming movies through Kanopy and Video Storytime.

For library hours and more information about library services, please visit ccclib.org .



