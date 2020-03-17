County Clerk-Recorder and Elections continue ballot count but limit public access due to COVID-19

From Deborah Cooper, County Clerk-Recorder and Registrar of Voters

The Clerk-Recorder-Elections Department remains open to provide essential services, but access to buildings and in-person services is limited. The counting of remaining ballots from the March 3 Presidential Primary election will continue until complete.

Those who want to observe the count are still welcome, but they need to call to make an appointment. The Elections Division is hoping to certify the election, this week. As of last Friday’s update, there were still 30,500 ballots remaining to be counted in the county.

The Department is urging customers to use online services in an effort to help reduce the rate of COVID-19 transmission. In-person services are currently limited to transactions that cannot be done online, over the phone or through the mail.

Elections Division: Most information and election services are available online at https://www.cocovote.us/

For any necessary in-person visits please call and arrange an appointment. Contact the Elections Division for assistance with voting or election information, state or local petition delivery, or other needs at 925-335-7800.

Clerk- Recorder Division: Customer assistance for Clerk or Recording services is available by calling (925) 335-7900. Normal hours of operation are 8 am to 4:30 pm (subject to change).

Clerk Services: Most Clerk services are available online, with few exceptions. Civil marriage ceremonies will not be performed in the office until further notice. County Clerk services information is available on the department website at https://www.contracostacore.us/

Recording Services: Customers are encouraged to mail documents for recording to Contra Costa County Recorder at 555 Escobar Street, Martinez, CA 92553 or place documents in the drop box at the building entrance. Prior to mailing documents for recording, documents may be emailed for review and fee information to crwebmaster@cr.cccounty.us.

Recording information is available at www.contracostacore.us/

For updates related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), visit www.coronavirus.cchealth.org/.



