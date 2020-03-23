County announces sites for donating protective equipment and supplies for healthcare providers

Donations will be accepted beginning Tuesday

By Kim McCarl, Communications Officer, Contra Costa Health Services

Contra Costa County announced, today the opening of three donation sites for protective medical supplies in West County, Central County and East County. The Regional Center of the East Bay, which serves developmentally disabled residents of Contra Costa and Alameda counties, will be distributing medical gloves donated by Facebook along with other medical equipment.

On Tuesday, March 24, Contra Costa Health Services will begin accepting donations of protective equipment and supplies for use by healthcare providers throughout the county.

Businesses and residents are encouraged to donate only the following types of protective medical supplies:

Eye protection, such as goggles and face shields

Antibacterial and disinfecting wipes, typically alcohol or bleach based (unopened). NO baby wipes.

N-95 and surgical masks (in unopened containers/boxes)

Medical gowns: Disposable gowns, as well as cloth surgical and hospital gowns in good condition

Donation centers will be open Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at:

West County: 151 Linus Pauling Drive, Hercules

Central County: 1750 Oak Park Blvd., Pleasant Hill

East County: 4545 Delta Fair Blvd., Antioch

Recognizing the urgent need all healthcare providers have for protective equipment, Facebook donated 350,000 medical gloves that will be distributed throughout Contra Costa County. Their donation is one example of the commitment organizations of all sizes have to support readiness efforts.

Please call the Contra Costa Health Services call center at 844-729-8410 with questions about what protective equipment will be accepted. Donation sites will be staffed by county employees.



