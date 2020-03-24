Council approves smaller designs for Sand Creek area new home project

By Allen Payton

At their March 10th Antioch City Council meeting, they unanimously approved four new, smaller designs for the Aviano homes project in the Sand Creek area next to Kaiser hospital and Dozier Libbey Medical High School. The project was approved by the council in 2015. (See related article)

City Manager Ron Bernal said, “Aviano homes requested the city council approve four new designs for their 533-unit development.”

City staff provided the report stating, “the applicant is requesting home size modification. The application is proposing four new plans, two that are one-story and can fit on all 530 parcels. The Planning Commission unanimously recommended approval to the City Council.

The project currently has twelve approved plans, each with three elevations per floor plan. The square footages of these approved homes range from 1,804 sq. ft. to 3,758 sq. ft. The applicant is proposing to introduce four new plans with three elevations per plan with square footages ranging from 1,449 sq. ft. to 2,179 sq. ft. The applicant is requesting approval of the four new plans in order to bring more diversity of housing types into the community while meeting current market needs and demands.

During the public hearing portion, only the applicant spoke.

Trent Sanson spoke on behalf of DeNova Homes the developer for the Aviano project, which was founded by his parents Dave and Lori, about 30 years ago, he said.

The new designs are for the 5,000-square foot lots. They want the changes, introducing two new single-story homes for “the opportunity to meet current market demands and needs for growing households, first-time home buyers, empty nesters trying to move down a bit” with three bedrooms, two baths, one design with four bedrooms, two baths, and two more two-story, four-bedroom, three bath designs.

DeNova expected to begin construction in early April.

Councilwoman Monica Wilson said, “I’m glad that you’re adding more single stories…because not everyone who wants a new house wants a two-story home.”

Councilwoman Lori Ogorchock agreed with Wilson.

“You’re doing a great job,” she said regarding DeNova Homes’ other project in Antioch known as Wildflower Station, at Hillcrest and Wildflower Drive.

“We’re currently targeting low- to mid-$500,000’s,” Sanson said in response to questions from Mayor Pro Tem Joy Motts and Ogorchock. “That’s just the starting point.”

“We need more Wildflower Stations,” Thorpe said, and then made the motion to approve the addition of four new, smaller home designs.

“We’re looking at a two-and-half-year build out,” Sanson added.

He mentioned another developer that is interested in building some of the units, which would speed up the build-out.

The council then approved the motion on a unanimous vote.



Share this:



DeNova at Aviano 4 new plans

