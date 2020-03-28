Contra Costa Superior Court remains closed through April 30, update on acceptance of filings

By Matt J. Malone, Public Information Officer, Superior Court of California, County of Contra Costa

The Court has requested authorization from the Chief Justice to continue its closure through April 30, 2020 and will issue a further release with details as to what Court operations will resume during any extended closure period.

While Court offices and facilities remain closed, the Court will begin accepting certain urgent filings as follows:

• Emergency Criminal and Juvenile Matters. The Court will accept filings for emergency criminal and juvenile matters only beginning March 30, 2020.

o Criminal filings will be accepted via a drop box placed at the Main Street entrance of the Wakefield Taylor Courthouse in Martinez.

o Juvenile filings will be accepted via a drop box at the Walnut Creek Courthouse.

o “Emergency matters” will be specifically defined in Emergency Local Rules which will be posted on the Court’s website as soon as possible.

• All other matters EXCEPT Traffic and Unlawful Detainer matters. The Court will begin accepting certain filings for these matters on April 6, 2020. Emergency Local Rules governing these filings will be posted to the Court’s website by April 1, 2020.

o Civil and Family filings will be accepted at a drop box placed at the Main Street entrance of the Wakefield Taylor Courthouse in Martinez.

o Family filings only will also be accepted via a drop box at the front of the Family Law building in Martinez.

• Unlawful Detainer matters may not be filed at this time.

• Traffic matters will not be handled at this time. If you seek to pay or challenge a traffic ticket, the Court remains closed. Please contact the Court upon reopening. No Court penalties or fines accrue during the closure.

• Additional drop boxes available at branch courts. Beginning April 6, drop boxes will also be made available at both the Pittsburg and Richmond branch courts only for filings in case types heard at those locations.

• Acceptance of filings by mail/delivery. The Court will accept approved filings, as defined by the case-type Emergency Local Rules, by mail or other delivery such as FedEx. Couriers will not have access to Court facilities, only to the drop boxes.

The Court will not schedule hearings or reset hearings that were scheduled during the closure period until the Court reopens, with the exception of urgent matters described above and those to be set forth in Emergency Local Rules. The Court will inform you of the rescheduled hearing date. Please do not call the Court asking for a date.

The Court will be closed completely on March 31, 2020, in observance of the Cesar Chavez holiday.

As with its initial closure, the Court’s request for a continued emergency order and limited closure is not in response to a specific notice of exposure at any Court facility or to any Court staff.



