Contra Costa Superior Court issues coronavirus (COVID-19) related information on court appearances

By Matt J. Malone, Public Information Officer, Superior Court of California, Contra Costa County

Recognizing the severity of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Contra Costa County Superior Court is taking active steps to control its spread within the community and reduce infections.

Parties, attorneys, and jurors who are experiencing coughing, fever, or shortness of breath should not come to Court.

• Individuals who have received a summons for jury duty may reschedule their service either online at http://www.cc-courts.org/jury/jury.aspx or by calling 925-608-1000 to speak to the Court’s jury services department.

• Parties or attorneys should contact the individual departments handling their matters for rescheduling.

The public is encouraged to refer to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention website for up-to-date information about COVID-19 symptoms: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/symptoms.html.

Those who come to Court without presenting these symptoms should still practice excellent personal hygiene, such as frequent handwashing, avoiding touching the face, and coughing or sneezing into the elbow. The Court is taking extra effort to sanitize public access areas, including doors, elevators, stair rails, and other frequently-touched surfaces.

The Court’s services and business hours otherwise remain unchanged.

These instructions may be updated as additional information becomes available.



