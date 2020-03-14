Contra Costa Health Services prohibits mass gatherings of 100+ people through end of March

Violation of or failure to comply is a misdemeanor punishable by fine or imprisonment in the county jail, or both. 25 cases of coronavirus currently in the county.

By Allen Payton

Contra Costa Health Services (CCHS) has announced a mandatory order prohibiting public and private mass gatherings of 100 or more people. A new order from CCHS Health Officer, Dr. Chris Farnitano, posted at cchealth.org/coronavirus states, “Under the authority of Sections 101040 and 120175 of the California Health and Safety code, the Health Officer of the County of Contra Costa (“Health Officer”) orders effective as of 12:01 am on Sunday, March 15, 2020, and continuing through Tuesday, March 31, 2020, mass gatherings…defined as an event or convening that brings together 100 or more individuals at the same time in a single room or single confined or enclosed space, including but not limited to an auditorium, theater, stadium, arena, event center, meeting hall, conference center, cafeteria, or any confined indoor space of confined outdoor space.”

“Violation of or failure to comply with this is Order is a misdemeanor punishable by fine or imprisonment in the County jail, or both. (California Health & Saf. Code, § 120295.),” the announcement also states. (See the complete order, here – HO-COVID19-01-Prohibiting-Mass-Gatherings-of-100-or-more)

Furthermore, in a Facebook Live video with Contra Costa Health Director Ana Roth (which can be viewed on YouTube), Dr. Ori Tsveieli, Contra Costa Deputy and Acting Health Officer said, “We are strongly urging what are called social distancing strategies. No gatherings of people, because the virus can spread when people gather together. So, we want to limit gatherings of people. Our strong urging is to cancel or postpone gatherings of 50 or more people coming together. People who are especially vulnerable, who are the elderly or people with chronic medical conditions, really try to stay away from gatherings of people, even as small as 10 people together can elevate your risks.”

“If you are sick do not go to work or school,” he also stated. “Work from home if you can.”

“This is a key time,” Dr. Tsveieli continued. “We are trying to flatten the curve. Which means slow the spread down so that our healthcare infrastructure in our community can handle it.”

According to Contra Costa Health Services, as of Friday, March 13, 2020 at 9:30 a.m., in Contra Costa County there are 25 cases of residents with coronavirus/COVID-19 with zero deaths.

A press conference scheduled for 1:00 p.m. today. Speakers will include Contra Costa Board of Supervisors Chair Candace Andersen and Contra Costa health officials. The health officer’s goal is to firmly establish the critical need to reduce the spread of COVID-19 by eliminating crowds.

For the latest update from Contra Costa Health Services, visit www.cononavirus.cchealth.org/.

Expect more information to be added to this report. Please check back later.



