Contra Costa County social services to close public lobbies due to COVID-19

Contra Costa County Employment & Human Services Department to Continue Delivering Services While Taking Steps to Help Prevent Spread of Coronavirus

By Tish Gallegos, Community/Media Relations, Contra Costa County Employment & Human Services Department (EHSD)

Contra Costa County Employment & Human Services Department (EHSD) will close lobbies in seven buildings to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in its public spaces. Community members can still access the services and benefit programs the department provides, however EHSD is encouraging they do so in ways that limit exposure, such as through phone appointments or online applications. EHSD is restricting access to its public lobbies effective Monday, March 16, 2020 until further notice, affecting programs such as CalWORKs, CalFresh, Medi-Cal and General Assistance at the following locations:

Location Services 400 Ellinwood Way, Pleasant Hill CalWORKs, CalFresh, Medi-Cal, and General Assistance applications. 4545 Delta Fair Blvd., Antioch CalWORKs, CalFresh, Medi-Cal, and General Assistance applications; Welfare-to-Work; continuing CalWORKs eligibility assistance. 3105 Willow Pass Rd., Bay Point CalWORKs, CalFresh, and Medi-Cal applications 151 Sand Creek Rd., Brentwood CalWORKs, CalFresh, and Medi-Cal applications 1305 MacDonald Ave., Richmond CalWORKs, CalFresh, Medi-Cal, and General Assistance applications; Welfare-to-Work; continuing CalWORKs eligibility assistance. 1535 Fred Jackson Way, Richmond CalWORKs, CalFresh, and Medi-Cal applications 151 Linus Pauling, Hercules CalWORKs, CalFresh, and Medi-Cal applications; Welfare-to-Work

During the temporary closure, limited in-person access will be available to individuals who meet these criteria:

No access to a telephone or computer

Pre-scheduled in-person appointment

Emergency EBT card or check pick-up

Scheduled CalWORKs or General Assistance mental health assessment

Homeless mail pick-up

Applications will be available outside the lobby areas for all benefit programs, and community members may complete, sign and return documents for processing using a secure drop box during regular business hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EHSD staff will continue working to deliver all services, but away from the public spaces. Community members can visit www.EHSD.org to apply for benefits, email their worker, report changes, upload documents, obtain more information, as well as view updates and resources related to COVID-19. They may also get assistance from lobby staff by calling (925) 957-5647 or (925) 957-5648 (Spanish).

EHSD is committed to continuing to support families and individuals in Contra Costa County. The closure is a cautionary measure based on guidance from Contra Costa Health Services (CCHS). EHSD is committed to ensuring the delivery of quality services while promoting the health and safety of all community members.

Contra Costa County Employment & Human Services

Employment & Human Services (EHSD) partners with the community to deliver quality services to ensure access to resources that support, protect, and empower individuals and families to achieve self-sufficiency. Based on the core values of delivering an exceptional customer experience, encouraging open communication, embracing change, practicing ethical behavior, and embracing diversity, EHSD envisions Contra Costa County will continue to be a thriving community where all individuals and families can be healthy, safe, secure and self-sufficient. More information about EHSD is available at www.ehsd.org.



