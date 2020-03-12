Contra Costa Community College campuses to remain open, district offers update on Coronavirus related actions

Martinez, CA – As more cases of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) are identified in California, the Contra Costa Community College District (CCCCD) has provided additional guidance to its three colleges, two centers and District Office in an effort to protect students, faculty, employees and visitors. To date, there are no confirmed cases of the Coronavirus at any CCCCD location.

Consistent with guidance provided by the California Department of Public Health and Contra Costa Health Services, CCCCD confirmed that all colleges and centers will remain open, and instruction and operations will continue, with modifications, as listed below.

Effective immediately, and through April 30, 2020, unless otherwise noted, CCCCD is taking action in the following areas:

Travel – CCCCD is curtailing all non-essential travel for students, faculty and employees.

Events – CCCCD locations will cancel or postpone gatherings of 50 or more people, especially events attended by older adults and people of all ages with compromised immune systems.

Employee Leave – CCCCD is encouraging students, faculty and employees to stay home if they are sick and adhere to any quarantine guidance provided by a physician in consultation with county health services.

Instruction – CCCCD, in consultation with the Academic Senate and United Faculty leadership, is reviewing remote instruction options for lecture-based classes targeted for March 16, 2020, with evaluations and adjustments made accordingly thereafter.

Student Services – Student Services will continue on-site at campuses, and CCCCD is reviewing technologies and tools to provide remote access as necessary.

“We are monitoring the situation closely and will continue to provide updates to our campus communities when any new relevant information warrants a change in our response to this issue,” said Eugene Huff, Interim Chancellor. Additionally, a centralized District Coronavirus web page is now available at www.4cd.edu/covid19 and will be updated regularly to reflect the latest public health guidance.”



Share this: