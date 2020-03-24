«

ConFire crews battle fire at Dow Wetlands Tuesday evening

Screenshot of video by Ronn Carter on Tues., March 24 showing fire at Dow Wetlands on the west side of the Antioch Marina. All photos below by W. David Monterroza.

the attachments to this post:


IMG_4251


IMG_4246


IMG_4242


IMG_4240


IMG_4237


IMG_4224


IMG_4220


Screenshot of Ronn Carter video


