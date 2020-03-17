City of Antioch closes all facilities to public except parks, council meetings continue remotely, board meetings cancelled

State of Local Emergency Declared

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Contra Costa County Health Officer’s Order which went into effect today, City Manager Ron Bernal has declared a State of Local Emergency effective today March 17, 2020. This will be brought to the City Council for ratification on March 24th. The City has also declared a partial activation of the EOC (Emergency Operations Center). This may be expanded to a full activation depending on how things progress. See full emergency proclamation, here – Antioch Local Emergency Declaration 03-17-20

The following is a brief description of essential services that are being provided by the City and the actions that went into effect at 12:00 pm today:

All City facilities will be closed.

Police Department is operating with an emergency staffing model that allows for separation and containment. All volunteer programs have been suspended.

Animal Services is closed to the public.

City Manager, City Attorney, Human Resources, Finance, Information Systems are on-site.

Economic Development Department, Environmental Services Code Enforcement, Recreation/Senior Center, Planning, Engineering CIP and Development Services working remotely.

Building/Engineering/Public Works inspections: CIP and utility inspections all still occurring; all exterior housing inspections still occurring; all building permits in vacant or currently being built buildings still occurring; inspections within occupied dwellings being postponed unless it involves life/safety.

Bag lunch pick-ups from the Senior Center (should only be done by Seniors under 65 years old). Looking into transitioning solely to Meals on Wheels.

Public Works performing essential functions. GIS and Marina employees working remotely. All other divisions performing essential services and filling in for contracted services which may be temporarily discontinued by contractors.

Water shut offs have been suspended through April 7th.

Parks open – playgrounds signed as closed; dog park closed; skate park closed; park bathrooms closed, parking lot access gates locked.

Board meetings are being canceled. Commission meetings are being postponed until after April 7th. City Council Meetings will still be held but with technology in place that will allow remote Council, staff and public participation.

Services we depend on such as water, sewer, garbage, filling potholes, street sweeping and maintain health and safety for our community will continue throughout this emergency.

We want to assure everyone that we are focused on being wise in our actions and keeping the public informed on what is happening on a regular basis. Those of you who have been following the recommendations and direction from the President, Governor and County Health Officer know that this is a complex and continually changing crisis. We will be modifying directives as this situation evolves so please try to remain optimistic and flexible. Together we will come out of this unique situation as a better organization and community.



