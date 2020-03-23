«
Business Resources & Informational Links

 

From City of Antioch

As of March 23, 20200

Non-Governmental Resources

State of California Information on COVID-19

Public Health Information

Shelter in Place Order

Contra Costa Public Health (3/16/20)

Employer & Employee Resources

Small Business Development Centers: For one-on-one advising and online workshops

Workforce Development Board – EDD Rapid Response program (PDF) part of America’s Job Center Contra Costa SBDC closest location for Antioch businesses below:

Concord America`s Job Center of California

*Service are provided by appointment only. Staff is working remotely.

Last updated:03/18/2020

Address: 4071 Port Chicago Highway, Suite 250 Concord, CA 94520

Phone: 925-671-4500
Hours: M-F 8:30am-5pm
Email: admin@contracostasbdc.org

  • For questions, employers may call the EDD Taxpayer Assistance Center:
  • Toll-free from the U.S. or Canada: 1-888-745-3886
  • Hearing impaired (TTY): 1-800-547-9565

Other Regional Resources

Resources for Manufacturers

National

Loans & Financial Assistance

