Business Resources & Informational Links
From City of Antioch
Non-Governmental Resources
- Antioch Herald Open Businesses Page
- Facebook Small Business Grants
- Kiva
- Open For Business hub lists tech companies that are helping small businesses remote work during the outbreak
State of California Information on COVID-19
- Governor Newsom’s Executive Orders re: Coronavirus & COVID-19
- CA Coronavirus (COVID-19) Response page
- GO-Biz website with information regarding State resources for employers & employees
- CA Office of the Small Business Advocate
- League of CA Cities webpage with resources for Cities
- Labor & Workforce Development Agency
Public Health Information
- The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention website
- The CDCs Resources for Managing Stress and Anxiety
- The latest Coronavirus information from the CA Department of Public Health
- California Department of Public Health
- Cal/OSHA Guidance
Shelter in Place Order
Contra Costa Public Health (3/16/20)
Employer & Employee Resources
- Federal OSHA Guidance on preparing for COVID-19 in the workplace
- CA Employment Development Department (EDD) website resources for workers & employers
- Guidance for Businesses & Employers from the SBA
- CA Labor & Workforce Development Agency with Information for Workers & Employers
- IRS Guidelines on Tax Relief during the Coronavirus outbreak
- 10 Reasons to Stay Calm from The Conversation
- SBDC Employer Resource Guide
- Interim Guidance from the CDC for Businesses & Employers
- Postmates has offered a Small Business Relief Pilot for restaurants transitioning to take out options
- 8-Point Plan for Restaurants & Hospitality Employers
- Workshare Program, allows employers to seek an alternative to layoffs.
Small Business Development Centers: For one-on-one advising and online workshops
Workforce Development Board – EDD Rapid Response program (PDF) part of America’s Job Center Contra Costa SBDC closest location for Antioch businesses below:
Concord America`s Job Center of California
*Service are provided by appointment only. Staff is working remotely.
Last updated:03/18/2020
Address: 4071 Port Chicago Highway, Suite 250 Concord, CA 94520
Phone: 925-671-4500
Hours: M-F 8:30am-5pm
Email: admin@contracostasbdc.org
- For questions, employers may call the EDD Taxpayer Assistance Center:
- Toll-free from the U.S. or Canada: 1-888-745-3886
- Hearing impaired (TTY): 1-800-547-9565
Other Regional Resources
- General resources for small and micro businesses: California Association for Micro Enterprise Opportunity (CAMEO) Resource Page
- Human resources advising: California Employers Association (CEA)
- Small business advising and loans: Pacific Community Ventures
- Small business support: ICA Fund Good Jobs
Resources for Manufacturers
- California Manufacturers & Technology Association (CMTA)
- National Association of Manufacturers
- California Employers Association (CEA)
- SF Made/Bay Area Urban Manufacturing Initiative
National
- US Chamber of Commerce Toolkit for Businesses
- Guidance for Businesses and Employers to Plan and Respond to Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19)
- Disaster Loan Program Assistance for Businesses & Nonprofits
- The Families First Coronavirus Response Act financial assistance to those impacted by the coronavirus by requiring that employers provide workers.
Loans & Financial Assistance
- California State Treasurer’s Office of Fiona Ma Small & Resource List for Small Business
- California Infrastructure and Economic Development Bank (IBANK) Small Business Loan Guarantee Program
- CA Infrastructure & Economic Development Bank (IBank) Small Business Loan Guarantee, Disaster Loans, & Jump Start loan program
- SBA Disaster Loan Assistance puts together loan packages. Find your local SBDC here.