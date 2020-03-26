Bellhops online service hiring thousands of contractors to meet needs of Americans still moving during this challenging time

Earn on Average $21 an Hour; Service Features Include Instant Online Booking, Adjustable Schedules and Straightforward Pricing, for Both Local and National Moves

The Company is Also Providing Financial Assistance to Qualifying Bellhops Movers and Drivers Diagnosed with COVID-19 or Placed in Individual Quarantine by a Public Health Authority or Medical Professional

(Chattanooga, TN) – March 25, 2020 – Moving is something we all do and at times cannot be avoided, even when faced with a worldwide pandemic like COVID-19. Bellhops, an online service for moving, is committed to keep coordinating moves for those in need and is currently looking to add thousands of movers and drivers to their platform across the country. The company, which organizes moving services in over 65 markets, is also providing financial assistance to certain existing Bellhops movers and drivers that are diagnosed with COVID-19 or placed in individual quarantine by a public health authority or medical professional. A full list of Bellhops markets can be viewed at GetBellhops.com/locations/.

Moving is already stressful, but with our current health crisis, now more than ever customers need top-notch customer service and a quick and easy solution for obtaining on-demand movers. With its unique technology and booking experience and on-demand moving partners, Bellhops helps to create a moving experience that is more efficient, affordable and reliable than those found with traditional moving companies. Bellhops also provides a photo with star-rating of movers to each customer 24 hours prior to the move.

“Americans are still having to move. Whether it’s due to the end of a lease or they are renting or purchasing a new home, they need help,” said Luke Marklin, CEO of Bellhops. “As an essential service, Bellhops is working tirelessly to ensure those who need to move have the assistance they need. This also means we have work opportunities for those impacted by layoffs and pay cuts.”

Bellhops moving professionals earn on average $21 an hour, including tips and bonuses, and professional drivers can earn over $40 an hour per move. They get paid weekly and movers receive extra compensation for referrals. To find jobs, local movers simply enter their schedule in the Bellhops mobile app and get matched with customers who need help moving. Those interested in providing moving or driving services on the Bellhops platform can apply at: GetBellhops.com/being-a-bellhop/.

“At a time when companies coast to coast are making the difficult decision to lay off workers, we are proud to be adding more moving and driving partners in our markets,” continued Marklin. “As Bellhops continues its rapid growth, we foresee the need to bring on even more moving and driving partners to meet demand and offer work opportunities during this difficult crisis.”

For anyone that has already booked a move via Bellhops and is worried about how COVID-19 may impact their plans, they can get more information at GetBellhops.com/help/faq/.

For more info on the support Bellhops is offering movers and drivers on their platform visit: bit.ly/2wyyPqn.

With over 200,000 moves booked through Bellhops and an average star rating of 4.8, unheard of in the industry, Bellhops is bringing Americans a better way to move. In 2019, Bellhops service providers carried and transported over 4.6 million boxes, totaling 72 million pounds. Bellhops service providers also logged more than 375,000 miles, including one of the longest moves ever conducted by a Bellhops service provider from Hartford to Seattle. In total, Bellhops service providers spent more than 480,000 hours helping Americans get settled into their new lives.

About Bellhops

In 2011, Bellhops started as a simple solution for college students looking for help moving into dorms. Today, with the experience of having arranged hundreds of thousands of moves, Bellhops now helps to provide moving solutions for customers in more than 60 cities nationwide. By pairing AI technology with best-in-class customer service, Bellhops is transforming the dated $18B moving industry, creating flexible work opportunities and changing the way Americans move from place to place.

For more information, please visit GetBellhops.com/

To apply to be a mover: GetBellhops.com/being-a-bellhop/

To apply to be a driver: GetBellhops.com/drive-for-bellhops/



