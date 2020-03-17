Sacramento- Governor Newsom Monday asked law enforcement across the state to exercise discretion for 60 days in the enforcement of driver license and vehicle registration expiration dates beginning March 16, 2020 in response to the extraordinary circumstances the state is facing as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In light of this pandemic, it is vitally important that our constituents practice social distancing. Our seniors and vulnerable populations should not risk their lives because their driver’s license or registration are expiring,” said Assemblymember Frazier. “I commend Governor Newsom on his actions to ensure people do not have to rush to a DMV office as they are asked to shelter in place in my district. I also want to thank DMV staff for continuing to provide vital services for the people of California.”

The DMV has taken several actions to encourage social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic. DMV field offices are asking individuals for their phone numbers so they can wait in their cars and receive a text alert as to when DMV employees are ready to help them. The department is also encouraging people to use online services, DMV Now Kiosks, or a DMV business partner for transactions that do not have to occur in a DMV Field Office.

Assemblymembers Frazier (D-Fairfield) and Vince Fong (R-Bakersfield) Introduced AJR 28 in February, a resolution asking the Department of Homeland Security to delay REAL ID implementation for domestic air travel by at least three years.

“More and more Californians are being asked to shelter in place with fewer eligible to fly in October,” Frazier said. “I urge the federal government to make sure our travel industry does not take a double hit this year and extend the REAL ID deadline so people do not have to come into a DMV office during this crisis to get a new ID.”

The American Travel Association estimates that 57% of Americans are unaware they need a REAL ID to fly and that the U.S. economy will lose out on nearly $300 million of travel related economic spending in the first week of REAL ID implementation.



Share this: