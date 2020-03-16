Antioch to declare Local Emergency Tuesday in response to COVID-19 to access state, federal funds

City to activate Office of Emergency Services

Today, Monday, March 16, 2020 the City of Antioch officials announced they will declare a Local Emergency on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 and a partial activation of their Emergency Operations Center (EOC). These actions are in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

By proclaiming a Local Emergency, the City of Antioch will be able to submit the resolution to both the state and federal governments in order to access financial support in the event there are financial losses within the City.

Additionally, the Local Emergency affirms the authority of the City Manager to make decisions in an expedient manner for the purpose of keeping Antioch safe.

“By declaring a Local Emergency, we are ensuring that the City of Antioch is in position to potentially be able to access state and federal funds,” said Ron Bernal, City Manager, City of Antioch. “I want our residents and businesses to know that we are taking the necessary steps to keep our community as safe as possible against the spread of COVID-19.”

To date, the City has already taken aggressive steps in the fight against COVID-19. From closing city offices, increasing daily cleaning, canceling community events, and canceling or minimizing the number of constituents that can attend public meetings, Antioch has been proactive in their efforts to minimize employee and public contact.

