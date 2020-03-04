Antioch Superintendent issues statement on school district’s response to coronavirus

Schools encouraged to cancel events that attract large crowds, minimize field trips

Issued and posted on the AUSD Facebook page Wednesday afternoon, March 4, 2020.

Important Update from Superintendent Stephanie Anello Regarding COVID-19 (Coronavirus)

Good afternoon,

Contra Costa Health Services has issued guidance that states they are becoming increasingly concerned about the spread of the Cornonavirus (COVID-19). While there are no known AUSD students or staff that have been diagnosed with COVID-19, it is essential that we take common-sense germ-prevention actions.

• Beginning no later than Friday evening, all hand-to-surface areas (e.g. doorknobs, light switches, counters, desks, etc.) will be disinfected daily.

• All buses will be disinfected daily.

• Additional hand sanitizers have been ordered and will be deployed to all schools once they are received.

• We are ordering electrostatic disinfecting units. However, there may be a delay in the delivery as they are in high demand.

• All schools are encouraged to cancel or restrict events that bring large crowds together as these areas will need to be further disinfected. At this time, we need to focus our resources on adequately disinfecting each space for use during the school day.

• All schools should minimize field trips at this time as the destination may not be fully disinfected.

• All schools are to prominently place the following COVID-19 “Stop the Spread of Germs” posters in every classroom and common area.

• Staff are encouraged to wash hands frequently with soap and water and to encourage students to do the same.

At this time, Contra Costa Health Services is not recommending any school closures. However, we will continue to follow their guidance and will update staff and the greater community should further steps need to be enacted to ensure our students and staff have a healthy and safe learning environment.

Thank you for your continued support.

Sincerely,

Stephanie



