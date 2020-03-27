Antioch Schools to remain closed until May 1

IMPORTANT UPDATE FROM SUPERINTENDENT STEPHANIE ANELLO RELATED TO COVID-19 AND SCHOOL CLOSURES

The following autodialer went out on Wednesday, March 25:

“Good morning, this is Stephanie Anello, Superintendent of the Antioch Unified School District with an important announcement related to COVID-19 and school closures. At this time, AUSD schools will be closed until May 1st. We will continue to provide meals and our current online learning platforms and packets until April 6th. On April 7th, we hope to have additional opportunities for online learning as well as opportunities for obtaining technology resources. Thank you all for the tremendous outpouring of support, understanding, and patience you have shown during this difficult time. As always, please do not hesitate to contact us should you have any questions or concerns. Thank you.”



