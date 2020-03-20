Antioch schools move to online learning during shelter in place

3/19/20 UPDATE ON EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES FOR STUDENTS

Thank you for your patience while we worked to assemble resources to meet the needs of all students, both those with or without internet access. These resources are intended to provide a maintenance of learning, which is optional and voluntary, while we work on a long-term plan should it be needed.

Starting Friday, March 20th, when you visit the AUSD webpage you will be able to access a link that will direct you to a page containing educational resources. The resources will include online learning options and packets of materials for students K-12, including Special Education students and students who speak a language other than English in the home.

For families that are unable to get online or print the packets, printed packets will be available for pickup at the Grab and Go locations Monday-Friday from 10:00 am-12:00 pm at Deer Valley High School or Marsh Elementary School and in the afternoon on Mondays and Wednesdays from 4:00 pm-6:00 pm at Deer Valley High School.

Should schools need to remain closed for a longer period of time, we will expand our resources and share our longer-range plan.

Our goal is to be as supportive as possible during this unprecedented time. We understand that there are many questions out there so we will include a link on our website for families to share them with us. We will generate a Frequently Asked Questions list and include it on the AUSD webpage. We will update the webpage as information and resources change and grow.

Thank you as always for your continued support, patience, and understanding.



Share this: