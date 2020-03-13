Antioch schools, including Rocketship Delta Prep to close for the remainder of the month beginning Monday, March 16

By Allen Payton

As of Friday, March 13, 2020, the schools in the Antioch Unified School District will close for the remainder of the month beginning Monday, March 16.

In a Facebook post Friday morning she wrote:

AN IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT FROM SUPERINTENDENT ANELLO REGARDING COVID-19 AND SCHOOL CLOSURES (3/13/20 @ 10:20 am) Good Morning, After careful consideration, the Antioch Unified School District will close all schools beginning Monday March 16th. School will resume following Spring Break on March 30th. However, we ask that families have a contingency plan for the week of March 30th should it be necessary to keep schools closed. At this time, we do not know if the missed days will need to be made up at a later date, but will keep our families informed once we confirm that. Schools will remain open today. However, parents/guardians who feel more comfortable not sending their child to school and/or picking up their child can do so and the absence will be excused. During the March 16th through March 27th closure of schools, students who receive free and reduced lunch can get meals Monday through Friday at any of the following locations and at the following times (please note the meals will be ‘grab and go’): Belshaw Elementary: 8:00-8:30 am, 12:00-12:30 pm Fremont Elementary: 8:00-8:30 am, 12:00-12:30 pm Lone Tree Elementary: 11:30-12:30 pm Marsh Elementary: 8:00-8:30 am, 12:00-12:30 pm Muir Elementary: 8:00-8:30 am, 12:00-12:30 pm Park Middle School: 8:00-8:30 am, 12:15-1:00 pm Turner Elementary: 11:30 am -12:30 pm We will provide an update to all families no later than Saturday, March 28th. At this time, please contact your child’s school should you have further questions. Thank you for your continued support. Sincerely, Stephanie Anello

Both Anello and Board President Diane Gibson-Gray were informed by this reporter Friday morning, before the decision was made, that the former director of the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, Dr. Scott Gottlieb recommended not closing schools.

“…closing schools has its own impact on social lives and an impact on public health that could be adverse and could potentially even worsen the epidemic,” he was quoted as saying by Congressman Dan Crenshaw (TX-2) in a post on Twitter. “…So broad preemptive school closures, I personally wouldn’t recommend.”

“That’s probably why all schools have not closed,” responded Gibson-Gray at 10:07 a.m. “Stephanie is working closely with the CDE (California Department of Education) before we make any decisions.” However, a short time later, Gibson-Gray sent a text with the message, “See my update on Facebook,” which was a post of Anello’s announcement

When reached for comment, later Gibson-Gray wrote, “Stephanie is the one whos been in contact with the CDC, so you should talk to her.”

When asked “who made the decision, you or the board and why,” Anello said, “I made the decision.”

When asked why, in light of the information shared with her this morning from the former director of the FDA, and what are the parents or guardians of the students who work are supposed to do with the children, Anello responded, “In light of the pace of the pandemic and as we continue to receive information regarding the spread of the virus, we do not want to risk having any children or staff members exposed to the health risks. We regret that this may have a negative impact on some of our families who may have child care issues, but we are doing what we believe is in the best interest of all students and staff at this time.”

She also shared Board Policy 3516.5 Emergency Schedules which gives the superintendent the authority to close the schools: “In order to provide for the safety of students and staff, the Board of Education authorizes the Superintendent or designee to close a school site, change the regular school day schedule, or take any necessary action when hazardous environmental or weather conditions or other emergencies warrant.”

Following the decision by AUSD, leadership for Rocketship Delta Prep charter school in Antioch also decided to close their school, along with the rest of their schools nationwide, according to Marie Issa Gil, Rocketship Bay Area Regional Director. “Rocketeer Families – In alignment with our local districts, school will be closed as of Monday, 3/16,” was the announcement to parents, Friday morning.



Share this:



AUSD coronavirus Rocketship

