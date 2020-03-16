Antioch schools closure extended to April 6, staff working on at-home learning plan

From the Antioch Unified School District Facebook page

UPDATE FROM SUPERINTENDENT, STEPHANIE ANELLO RELATED TO COVID-19 (MARCH 16 @ 9:47 AM)

Good morning,

As information continues to evolve surrounding COVID-19, we have made the decision to extend our Spring Break another week. At this time, AUSD will be closed until April 6th. We understand this may negatively impact our families, but we take seriously our obligation to keep our students and staff as safe as possible.

In the next week, staff will be working on a plan to provide at-home learning. Please continue to check back on our website and social media platforms for information. If you are interested in learning opportunities in the meantime, here are a list of resources:

http://www.amazingeducationalresources.com/

You can also join the “Amazing Educational Resources” open Facebook Page that will provide ongoing updates for learning.

Finally, please visit our website or Facebook page for information about our ‘grab and go’ feeding program.

Thank you again for your continued patience, understanding, and support as we work to keep our students and staff as safe and healthy as possible.

Thank you,

Stephanie Anello

Superintendent



