«
»

Antioch school district adds third location for grab and go meals beginning Wednesday

From Antioch Unified School District

UPDATE REGARDING GRAB AND GO MEALS: DUE TO HIGH DEMAND THIRD LOCATION ADDED BEGINNING WEDNESDAY

We are seeing a steady increase in the number of families needing grab and go meals. As a result, Mission Elementary will begin grab and go meals beginning Wednesday, March 25th from 10:00 am -12:00 pm Monday thru Friday. Mission Elementary is located at 1711 Mission Drive in Antioch.

Share this:
Share this page via Email Share this page via Stumble Upon Share this page via Digg this Share this page via Facebook Share this page via Twitter


This entry was posted on Monday, March 23rd, 2020 at 2:04 pm and is filed under News, Community. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

No Comments so far.

Leave a Reply