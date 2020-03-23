Antioch school district adds third location for grab and go meals beginning Wednesday

From Antioch Unified School District

UPDATE REGARDING GRAB AND GO MEALS: DUE TO HIGH DEMAND THIRD LOCATION ADDED BEGINNING WEDNESDAY

We are seeing a steady increase in the number of families needing grab and go meals. As a result, Mission Elementary will begin grab and go meals beginning Wednesday, March 25th from 10:00 am -12:00 pm Monday thru Friday. Mission Elementary is located at 1711 Mission Drive in Antioch.



