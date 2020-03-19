Antioch Mayor Wright provides update on city’s Coronavirus response

March 19, 2020

Dear Antioch community:

I would like to share with you that your City Government is actively working through the Coronavirus (COVID-19) public health pandemic to continue to maintain Antioch safety, to limit the spread of the virus, and to sustain vital City services, including the Police Department. I have been on calls with State, County and Local officials.

Yesterday, the Mayor’s and City Managers of East Contra Costa County met on a conference call regarding measures to help the elderly get the essential resources while staying safe and supporting our local hospitals with supplies.

Our City staff has been working vigorously to enforce policies and arrangements recommended by the State of California and the Contra Costa County Public Health Department. Such actions include but are not limited to the cancellation or rescheduling of non-governmental City events and meetings, and limitation or deferral of non-essential services, to minimize the exposure to COVID-19, and to focus our City’s resources on meeting fundamental needs.

In response to this pandemic and the Contra Costa County Health Officer’s order, On March 17th, City Manager Ron Bernal, enacted a Local State of Emergency. By taking this action, we have positioned our city to potentially be able to access state and federal funds in the event financial losses occur a result of COVID-19.

Under the current health order, and our State of Emergency, all non-essential commission and board meetings will be postponed until after April 7th, unless otherwise noted, while all City Council meetings will be held via technology to allow remote Council, staff and public participation.

COVID-19 has evolved into a threatening worldwide pandemic, reaching numerous communities and effecting everyday life. The City of Antioch will continue to provide essential services, doing whatever we can to help, while also following the shelter in-place order in an effort to continue protecting our community.

Although, this is a daunting time, together we will prevail. Now more than ever, we must come together as a community. We must do all we can to help with social distancing to protect our loved ones that may be in danger. As many are confused and worried about the health of the community and the impacts to our families. I have attached a Resource page with links with information to keep us all up to date regarding the County, State and programs set up to help us through to a healthy future.

Sincerely,

Mayor Sean Wright

COVID-19 Resources

The City of Antioch understands that the COVID-19 shelter-in-place order instituted by Contra Costa County in collaboration with five other Bay Area counties and the City of Berkeley may present financial challenges for local businesses and out of work families. To help mitigate these challenges and help you stay as informed as possible, the City has highlighted a variety of resources that you can pursue during this difficult time.

Contra Costa County latest updates-

For the latest updates and answers to Frequently Asked Questions

http://cchealth.org/coronavirus

State Updates

For the latest updates from the State of CA

https://www.cdph.ca.gov/programs/cid/dcdc/pages/immunization/ncov2019.aspx

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC-

For the latest updates from the CDC

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov

Resources and Guidance for Employers and Workers

California Labor & Workforce Development Agency (LWDA)

The Labor & Workforce Development Agency (LWDA) wants to keep workers, employers, co-workers, and families safe. What employees are entitled to may be confusing. This site is trying to make it easier and spread awareness through a centralized source of info. Use the guidance on this site to determine what is best for you, your family, and your workplace.

https://www.labor.ca.gov/coronavirus2019/

https://edd.ca.gov/about_edd/coronavirus-2019.htm

Federal Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program

U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA)

The SBA is offering low-interest federal disaster loans for working capital to small businesses suffering substantial economic injury as a result of COVID-19. The program offers an interest rate of 3.75 percent for small businesses and 2.75 percent for non-profit organizations, with long-term repayments up to a maximum of 30 years. The deadline for the Economic Injury Disaster Loan is December 16, 2020.

Businesses can apply on the SBA Disaster Loan Assistance website (http://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela) For application assistance, call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov . Individuals who are deaf or hard-of-hearing may dial (800) 877-8339.



