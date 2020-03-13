Antioch Mayor announces cancellations of city events and activities due to the coronavirus

March 13, 2020

Dear Antioch Community:

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread throughout the world, there is much local jurisdictions can, and are doing to keep communities as safe as possible from the spread of the virus. Antioch is no exception to this reality, as our city, in conjunction with the Contra Costa County Health Department, has taken, and will continue to take, proactive steps to keep you and your family safe.

As of today, here are some of the steps that we have taken to protect our city:

Cancelled April 2nd Board of Appeals meeting.

Cancelled April 7th Economic Development meeting.

Postponed Food Truck Thursday for a later date.

Limiting the amount of people that can attend the March 24th City Council meeting to 40.

All City programs and facility uses by other entities in community centers, parks, athletic fields, or in public places are cancelled.

Antioch Senior Center has cancelled programs and activities except the daily nutrition meal program. The County meal provider is serving meals that can be taken home and are boxed.

Additional sanitation services throughout all of our facilities that include but are not limited to disinfecting all lateral surfaces, doorknobs with additional hand sanitizer station coming to our facilities.

Although not an exhaustive list, it does provide you with insight into just how seriously we are taking the situation.

These are anxious times, not only for our community, but for the rest of the world. As stressed as you may feel, know that you are not powerless in the situation. By adhering to the health guidelines provided by the Contra Costa County Health Department, you will play a critical role in preventing the spread of the virus. As small as hand washing or staying home may feel, these are major contributions you can make that will help protect you and those you come into contact with on a daily basis.

As your mayor, your health and safety are my top priority. Know that our city government is working very hard to minimize the impact of the virus in our community.

Stay safe,

Sean Wright

Mayor



