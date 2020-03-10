Antioch High cancels Senior Grad Night Disneyland trip, Powder Puff game due to coronavirus concerns

More events and activities might be cancelled; No cancellations of Deer Valley High’s activities.

Following is a post on the Antioch High School Facebook page on Monday, March 9, 2020:

“A message from Principal Louie Rocha:

‘In light of the potential spread of the Coronavirus 19, Antioch High School is postponing this Friday’s Powder Puff flag football game. It will be rescheduled later this month.

Additionally, the Grad Night Disneyland field trip has been cancelled. It will not be re-scheduled due to health and safety concerns for our graduates attending the theme park with the general public. Antioch High learned today that if Grad Night were to be cancelled at a future date, there would be no refunds available to those who purchased tickets. Class of 2020 students will be notified on the process for receiving a refund for tickets purchased later this week.

Cancellations of school events and activities are difficult. However, when it comes to the best interests of our students and school community, we choose to err on the side of caution. I will continue to update you on any other school activities that may be rescheduled or cancelled.’”

No such announcement has been made by Deer Valley High School, according to the school’s office staff, Tuesday morning.

UPDATE: Superintendent Stephanie Anello said she would be meeting with the district’s high school principals at 1:00 pm today “as the CDPH (California Department of Public Health) just sent out new guidance for ‘social distancing’. I expect a more formalized and coordinated effort of cancellations moving forward,” she said. That update will be posted later on this website.

Allen Payton contributed to this report.



