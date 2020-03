Antioch crime reports for week of March 22-28, 2020

From CrimeReports.com

Latest to earliest.

SATURDAY

Breaking & Entering – 1100 Block BUCHANAN RD AND BALBOA CT

03/28/2020 7AM

Case No: 20002750 Agency: Antioch Police Department

Description: BURGLARY BUSINESS – 459 PC

Assault – 3100 Block LONE TREE WY AND ROBERT ST

03/28/2020 2AM

Case No: 20002747 Agency: Antioch Police Department

Description: ASSAULT, SIMPLE – 243 PC

FRIDAY

Assault – 500 Block W TREGALLAS RD AND DOLORES ST

03/27/2020 11PM

Case No: 20002744 Agency: Antioch Police Department

Description: ASSAULT, AGRAVATED – 245 PC

Assault – 900 Block PUTNAM ST AND CASTLEFORD DR

03/27/2020 8PM

Case No: 20002743 Agency: Antioch Police Department

Description: ASSAULT, SIMPLE – 243 PC

Vehicle Recovery – 3300 Block BUCHANAN RD AND SOMERSVILLE RD

03/27/2020 9AM

Case No: 20002729 Agency: Antioch Police Department

Description: AUTO RECOVERED – STOLEN

THURSDAY

Proactive Policing – LEMONTREE WY AND PEPPERTREE WY

03/26/2020 1PM

Case No: 20002731 Agency: Antioch Police Department

Description: MISC OUTSIDE ASSIST

WEDNESDAY

Traffic – CONTRA LOMA BL AND HWY 4 HY – (See related article)

03/25/2020 9PM

Case No: 20002711 Agency: Antioch Police Department

TRAFFIC ACCIDENT FATAL

Breaking & Entering – 2600 Block SOMERSVILLE RD AND BUCHANAN RD

03/25/2020 6PM

Case No: 20002716 Agency: Antioch Police Department

Description: BURGLARY BUSINESS – 459 PC

TUESDAY

Assault – 2400 Block MAHOGANY WY AND SPANOS ST

03/24/2020 6PM

Case No: 20002683 Agency: Antioch Police Department

Description: ASSAULT, SIMPLE – 243 PC

Assault – 3000 Block S APPLE CT AND SEQUOIA DR

03/24/2020 3PM

Case No: 20002679 Agency: Antioch Police Department

Description: ASSAULT, SIMPLE – 243 PC

Assault – 3000 Block S APPLE CT AND SEQUOIA DR

03/24/2020 3PM

Case No: 20002679 Agency: Antioch Police Department

Description: ASSAULT, SIMPLE – 243 PC

Breaking & Entering

1 Block BRADLEY LN AND MARK LN

03/24/2020 2PM

Case No: 20002675 Agency: Antioch Police Department

Description: BURGLARY RESIDENCE – 459 PC

Other – JAMES DONLON BL AND TABORA DR

03/24/2020 2PM

Case No: 20002673 Agency: Antioch Police Department

Description: DEATH REPORT-UNKNOWN CAUSES

Other – 1100 Block JAMES DONLON BL AND CONTRA LOMA BL

03/24/2020 9AM

Case No: 20002669 Agency: Antioch Police Department

Description: RESTRAINING/COURT ORDER VIOLATIONS

Breaking & Entering – 3200 Block DELTA FAIR BL AND SOMERSVILLE RD

03/24/2020 6AM

Case No: 20002668 Agency: Antioch Police Department

Description: BURGLARY BUSINESS – 459 PC

MONDAY

Assault – 3900 Block DELTA FAIR BL AND FAIRVIEW DR

03/23/2020 2PM

Case No: 20002656

Agency: Antioch Police Department

Description: ASSAULT, AGRAVATED – 245 PC

Other – 2400 Block SEQUOIA DR AND REDWOOD DR

03/23/2020 7AM

Case No: 20002647

Agency: Antioch Police Department

Description: DEATH REPORT-NATURAL

SUNDAY

Breaking & Entering – 2200 Block BUCHANAN RD AND GENTRYTOWN DR

03/22/2020 11PM

Case No: 20002646

Agency: Antioch Police Department

Description: BURGLARY BUSINESS – 459 PC

Property Crime – 2500 Block SOMERSVILLE RD AND BUCHANAN RD

03/22/2020 1PM

Case No: 20002682

Agency: Antioch Police Department

Description: VANDALISM- 594 PC

Assault

2700 Block DELTA FAIR BL AND SAN JOSE DR

03/22/2020 10AM

Case No: 20002637

Agency: Antioch Police Department

Description: ASSAULT, AGRAVATED – 245 PC

Other – 3500 Block SWALLOW WY AND LOVEBIRD WY

03/22/2020 8AM

Case No: 20002634 Agency: Antioch Police Department

Description: RUNAWAY JUVENILE

Theft of Vehicle – 3100 Block PONDEROSA WY AND RIO GRANDE DR

03/22/2020 7AM

Case No: 20002635 Agency: Antioch Police Department

Description: AUTO THEFT – 10851 VC

Theft of Vehicle – 3300 Block DELTA FAIR BL AND SOMERSVILLE RD

03/22/2020 5AM

Case No: 20002638 Agency: Antioch Police Department

Description: AUTO THEFT – 10851 VC



Antioch Crime Map 3-22 thru 28-2020